Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce sales of $134.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.20 million to $138.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $134.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $568.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $578.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $600.60 million, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $622.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 171,283 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $21.54 on Monday. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

