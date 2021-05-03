Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,199.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

