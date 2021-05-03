FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Raised by G.Research (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.05. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

NYSE ROK opened at $264.26 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.