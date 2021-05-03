Short Interest in Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Expands By 53.3%

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Public Company Management stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28. Public Company Management has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Get Public Company Management alerts:

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Public Company Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Company Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.