AxoGen (AXGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $763.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Several research firms have commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.