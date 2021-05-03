Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

