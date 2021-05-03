Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BVRDF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

