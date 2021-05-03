Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $232.23 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $140.27 and a 12 month high of $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.32 and a 200 day moving average of $203.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

