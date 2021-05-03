Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

