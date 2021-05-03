Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.19.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
