Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

CPLP stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

