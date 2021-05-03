Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

ARCC opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

