Truist Securities Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $50.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $41.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

