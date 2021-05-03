FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Daimler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

