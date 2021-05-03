Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.83.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

