Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The stock has a market cap of £101.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,368.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,282.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -0.48%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.