Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CODYY stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

