Brokers Offer Predictions for eBay Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for eBay’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. eBay has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

