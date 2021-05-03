Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,327 ($30.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,391.96. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Insiders have sold a total of 40,575 shares of company stock worth $96,317,216 in the last 90 days.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.