Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON IPF opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The stock has a market cap of £285.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.42.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.