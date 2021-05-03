Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON IPF opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The stock has a market cap of £285.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.42.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

