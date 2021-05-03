iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iCAD in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.