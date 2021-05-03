Zacks: Analysts Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.94 Million

Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report $462.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.55 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $450.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 67,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

