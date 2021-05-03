CIBC Raises ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to $48.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ACLLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ATCO in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $34.35 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

