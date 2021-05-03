Canaccord Genuity Raises BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $59.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.94.

NYSE BCE opened at $47.25 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

