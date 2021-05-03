Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

