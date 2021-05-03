STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

