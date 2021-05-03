Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.80 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

