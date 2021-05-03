Ingredion (INGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $93.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

