Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $332.45 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $337.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.44 and its 200 day moving average is $267.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

