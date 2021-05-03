Uber Technologies (UBER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.