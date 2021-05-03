Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 25.7%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ATCMF stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

