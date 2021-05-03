Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 25.7%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ATCMF stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
About Atico Mining
