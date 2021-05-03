Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

