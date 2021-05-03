Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMIGY opened at $44.00 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMIGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

