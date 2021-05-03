ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARC Group Worldwide stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
