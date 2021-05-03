ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARC Group Worldwide stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

