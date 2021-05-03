Canfor Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.75 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canfor in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.73. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CFP opened at C$30.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$8.47 and a 52 week high of C$33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

