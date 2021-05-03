MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $195.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ first-quarter 2021 results benefited from solid growth in the semiconductor market and recovery in advanced market revenues. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. Gradual reopening of universities and research labs is benefiting advanced-market segment revenues. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. Moreover, the latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.18.

Shares of MKSI opened at $179.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

