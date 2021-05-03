FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.81 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 48,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.