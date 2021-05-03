William Blair Comments on Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Stericycle stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

