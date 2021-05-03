Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.60 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

