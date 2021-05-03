Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report sales of $432.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.61 million and the highest is $435.20 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 468,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.