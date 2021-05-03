XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post sales of $4.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.41 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $18.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $139.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.21. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

