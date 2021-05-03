Scotiabank Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $135.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $106.42 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $107.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.