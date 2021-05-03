Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SPPGF opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Stock Spirits Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

