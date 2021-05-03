Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $15.20 on Friday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

