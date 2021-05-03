Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Safran has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

