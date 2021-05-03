ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $100.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $396.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212 over the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $63.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

