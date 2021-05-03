Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEOH. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.46.

MEOH opened at $36.56 on Friday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

