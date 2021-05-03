Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNDR. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lowered Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

