Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $54.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

