Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

