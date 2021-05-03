Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primoris Services stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

